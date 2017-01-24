Man Charged with Murder after Girlfriend’s Child, 6, Dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A 6-year-old boy who police say was assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend has died.

Louisville Metro Police say in a Facebook post that the boy, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead from his injuries Monday morning.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says 23-year-old Darrell Ditto was arrested Friday and charged with assault after he admitted to his involvement in the Thursday incident. His original charge of complicity first-degree assault has been upgraded to murder.

Police initially responded Thursday to Ditto’s residence regarding a report of a boy in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to the hospital with critical head trauma injuries.

Jefferson County jail records do not list an attorney for Ditto. It’s not clear whether anybody else has been charged.

