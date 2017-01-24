Love Worth Fighting For – Central Baptist Church

Pastor Travis Drake and Women’s Ministry Leader Marcy Drake, both from Central Baptist Church, drop by the studio to tell Doug High about their “Love Worth Fighting For” event, coming up on Sunday, January 29th.

“Love Worth Fighting For” is an event designed to strengthen marriages and encourage couples to work through any conflicts or problems they face. Kirk Cameron (from the “Full House” television series, the Left Behind movie series, and the movie, “Fireproof,”) will be hosting the live event. Warren Barfield (Love is Not a Fight) will be leading in times of worship.

The event will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, located at 101 West Lexington Avenue in Winchester.

Tickets are $45 dollars per couple, or $22.50 each.

For more information, head to Central Baptist Church’s website, or call (859) 744-4328.