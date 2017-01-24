Lexington Healing Arts Academy (1)

Meteorologist Elise Dolinar checks out the growing field of massage therapy with a visit to the Lexington Healing Arts Academy, located at 272 Southland Drive in Lexington.

LHAA is dedicated to providing an environment and curriculum that encourages and inspires professional development and personal growth for students, surrounded by a community spirit in which each individual is respected, appreciated, and accepted. The faculty and staff are actively engaged in assisting students to attain career aspirations in the health and wellness professions.

Lexington Healing Arts Academy offers a comprehensive, highly focused program for students who wish to pursue a long term career in massage therapy. The accredited program gives students the skills needed to succeed in building a career in massage therapy, including hands-on training, in-depth study and real world experience.

Students at LHAA have the opportunity to study massage in a friendly, positive environment while receiving advanced education from highly experienced instructors.

The curriculum consists of 720 total hours of massage therapy education, 612 of which are dedicated to classroom learning and 108 hours of which are dedicated to supervised clinic hours. No extra elective or general studies hours are required.

For more information on the program head to the LHAA website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 252-5656.