UPDATE: Second Arrest Made in Laurel Co. Sexual Abuse Case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested in connection to a sexual abuse investigation involving an 8-year-old girl.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sable Young, 30, has now also been charged with sexual abuse.
26-year-old Jordan Young was arrested just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators allege he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl on 4 separate occasions, and have charged him with 4 counts of sexual abuse.
No additional details were released on Young’s involvement in the case.
ABC 36 will update this story if or when additional information is released.
___
1/24/17 3:34 p.m.
Laurel Co. Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges
A London man faces four counts of sexual abuse after being arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Laurel Co. Sheriff.
The Sheriff says Jordan Young, 26, was arrested just before 2:00 p.m., following an investigation.
Deputies say that Young allegedly subjected an 8-year-old girl to sexual contact on 4 separate occasions.
He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.
The Sheriff says Social Services has been notified and are also investigating.