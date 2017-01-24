UPDATE: Second Arrest Made in Laurel Co. Sexual Abuse Case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested in connection to a sexual abuse investigation involving an 8-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sable Young, 30, has now also been charged with sexual abuse.

26-year-old Jordan Young was arrested just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators allege he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl on 4 separate occasions, and have charged him with 4 counts of sexual abuse.

No additional details were released on Young’s involvement in the case.

ABC 36 will update this story if or when additional information is released.

___

1/24/17 3:34 p.m.

Laurel Co. Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

A London man faces four counts of sexual abuse after being arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Laurel Co. Sheriff.

The Sheriff says Jordan Young, 26, was arrested just before 2:00 p.m., following an investigation.

Deputies say that Young allegedly subjected an 8-year-old girl to sexual contact on 4 separate occasions.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The Sheriff says Social Services has been notified and are also investigating.