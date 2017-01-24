Kentucky Environmental Body Faces Potential Demise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Without any support from the Energy and Environment Cabinet or the Kentucky General Assembly, some are questioning whether the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission should continue to exist.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2jVooVi) that the EQC was created in 1972 and once functioned as a semi-independent watchdog over state environmental programs, providing services like participating in the development of Kentucky environmental policy.

In recent years the EQC has suffered from budget cuts and lack of political support. It currently has no executive director and only four of seven board positions filled. Commissioner Ron Brunty says the EQC now spends most of its time trying to justify its existence.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura says it’s up to lawmakers to decide the future of the commission.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.