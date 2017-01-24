In Flight Dance Concert – UK Dept. of Theatre & Dance

Katie Solove sits downn with Susie Thiel and kate Cox, with the UK Department of Theatre and Dance to talk about their upcoming “In Flight” Dance Concert, happening from January 27th through the 29th in the Guignol Theatre.

The show features performances from UK dance minors performing the works of various guest choreographers.

This production will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $15 for the general public and are $10 for UK students with a valid ID through the Singletary Center box office. Processing fees will be added to ticket purchase. To purchase tickets, contact the box office at 859-257-4929, visit online at http://scfatickets.com or purchase in person during operating hours.