Estill Co. Health Dept.: 2 Cases of Pertussis at W. Irvine Elem.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Health Department is warning parents that children may have been exposed to pertussis (or whooping cough,) after two cases were confirmed at West Irvine Elementary.

They are recommending that parents consider vaccination their children with the Tdap vaccine, which protects against several diseases, including whooping cough.

Health officials, say they do not routinely give the Tdap vaccine to children until they enter the 6th grade, but it can be administered as early as age 10.

The Estill County Health Department says they have the vaccine, if it is unavailable through the child’s doctor.

For more information, call (606) 723-5227.