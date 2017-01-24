Cloudy Skies & Still Mild Tuesday, Cooler Temps Ahead

Areas of fog and mist starting your Tuesday morning, temps are about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected today with high temps in the upper 40’s, an isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out. Temps fall into the 30’s overnight with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be very mild and breezy with high temps pushing 60 degrees, cloud cover will increase throughout the day with some scattered rain late in the day. Cold front will knock down our temperatures into the 30’s by Thursday, colder air stay through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke