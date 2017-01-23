Wild Thyme – Cocoa-Chili Roasted Cauliflower & Kale Chips

Kale Chips

1 bunch of Kale

2 TBSP Grapeseed oil (or Extra Virgin Olive Oil will do)

Salt and Pepper (about 1 TBSP of each

Rinse the Kale and pat dry thoroughly to remove any moisture. Taking a pairing knife or scissors, cut out the middle rib from the Kale and discard. Break the leaves apart into large pieces that are about the size of your palm. Spread evenly on a baking sheet and drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 375 degree oven for about 10 minutes.

If the Kale chips are still wet, place back in the oven and continue to cook until the leaves start to brown and the Kale is crispy like a chip. Remove from oven and let cool.

These Kale Chips are a hit!

*** You can season kale chips with anything! Try red pepper flake or cayenne for spice, garlic powder, onion powder, curry, chili powder, the combinations are endless. And indulge by tossing these babies in truffle oil, it is to die for!! ***

Cocoa-chili Roasted Cauliflower- 21DSD

2 medium head of cauliflower

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

½ teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 425°.

Chop cauliflower in to ¼ – ½ inch pieces. In a large mixing bowl, combine to cocoa powder, chili powder, cinnamon, onion powder, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the spice mixture evenly over the cauliflower and toss gently with your hands, massaging the oil and spices into the cauliflower.

Spread the cauliflower evenly in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets and roast for 30 minutes, until tender and starting to caramelize.

