Webster Co. Man Charged with DUI, Violation of EPO

CLAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Webster County man was arrested after police say he was discovered in the driveway of his wife, in violation of a protective order against him.

Troopers say they initiated a traffic stop just before 9:30 p.m. on HWY 109 in Clay, Kentucky.  During the traffic stop, officers say they were able to determine that Harris was under the influence.  A search of his vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and additional drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He was arrested on possession of methamphetamine, DUI, violation of a protective order, along with other charges.

Harris was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail.

 

