Reminder: Last Week for Christmas Tree Pickup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management says this is the last week for customers to have their Christmas and holiday trees picked up.

Residents with city collection can dispose of their tree by setting it at the curb on their regular collection day on or before January 27. Be sure to remove the stand, lights, ornaments and other decorative materials first.

Natural trees left out for curbside collection will be taken to the city’s composting facility where they will be converted into mulch. Another option is donating your natural trees to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources for use as fish habitat. Simply drop the tree off near the paddle boat parking lot at Jacobson Park through Sunday, January 15. Fayette County residents may also take their tree directly to the Haley Pike Composting Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane at no charge.

Artificial trees set on the curb will be sent to the landfill. Artificial trees in good condition can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore.