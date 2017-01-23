UofL Board Appoints New Interim School President

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Louisville’s board of trustees has elected a new chairman and appointed an interim school president in its first meeting since being formed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Media reports say the board appointed Dr. Greg Postel, who has been with the university for 23 years and has been serving as the interim executive vice president of health affairs, as interim president during a meeting on Saturday. The board also elected former banker J. David Grissom as chairman pro tem over former Louisville basketball player and businessman Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman.

Bevin appointed the new board earlier this week, using a new state law to resurrect an earlier proposal that had been blocked by a state judge and threatened the accreditation of one of the state’s largest research institutions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.