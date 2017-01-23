Rain showers, Mild & Breezy Monday

Moderate rain showers and some ponding on the roadways for your Monday morning commute, temps are mild in the lower 50’s. Rain chances become more scattered by late morning into the afternoon, temps gradually fall throughout the day and winds pick up out of the west. Spotty rain possible overnight with low temps falling into the low 40’s. Tuesday will be overcast with isolated rain chances and temps again in the lower 50’s for highs. Wednesday is mild again with some slow clearing, temps fall off to more seasonable highs by Thursday. A few rain showers and even a snowflake or two in the mix for the end of the week, we fall below average by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke