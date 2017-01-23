Patchy Fog and Mist Early Tuesday, With Late Day Clearing

Overview: Patchy rain and drizzle will continue tonight, with a chilly overnight low temperature of 39 degrees. A few isolated rain showers will be possible on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 50 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Wednesday, with a cooling trend returning Thursday through early next week. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Thursday through next Monday, with scattered snow showers possible.

TONIGHT: Patchy rain and drizzle will linger tonight, with cloudy skies and a chilly overnight low temperature of 39 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers will be possible for early Tuesday, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 41 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few rain showers possible, and a high temperature of 58 degrees. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures return, with a low temperature of 36 degrees. A little wintry mix will be possible.

THURSDAY: A chance for a little wintry mix will return for Thursday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will be possible, with overnight low temperatures around 27 degrees.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers will be possible, with a cold afternoon high temperature of 38 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will be possible, with a low temperature of 24 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will linger into Saturday, with a high temperature of 37 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 23 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will continue, with a high temperature of 35 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 20 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers continue, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers