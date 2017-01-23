Man Indicted After Reportedly Assaulting Woman with Sausage

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Standard is reporting that a man accused of assaulting a woman with a roll of frozen sausage was indicted on assault and endangerment charges last Wednesday.

Citing an arrest complaint, the newspaper says 24-year-old Derek Kiesler allegedly struck a woman in the arms and face back on January 11, before grabbing the frozen sausage and hitting the woman in the head. The Kentucky Standard says that the arrest complaint also alleges that Kiesler hit an infant in the chin during the attack.

The paper says that an arraignment is scheduled for February 2nd, and that Kiesler’s bond has been set for $9,500 dollars.

A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Information from The Kentucky Standard

