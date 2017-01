WALKER, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a Dewitt man was killed Monday afternoon after losing control of his car and crashing on KY 718 in Knox County.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m., in the Walker community, according to KSP.

Investigators say 57-year old Gary Hobbs hit a guardrail after losing control of his 2002 Pontiac Grand Am. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

State Police say Hobbs was not wearing a seat belt.