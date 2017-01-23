Horse Park Museum Director Working on Black Jockey Exhibit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The director of a museum at the Kentucky Horse Park is working to open a permanent exhibit dedicated to the history of black jockeys.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2jPQ7H7 ) reports the exhibit “Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf” is scheduled to open in 2018.

Bill Cooke is director of the International Museum of the Horse at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. He’s also envisioning the production of a database to document and recognize black horsemen. Cooke says access to their stories is disappearing.

He says fundraising for the digital project still needs to be worked out.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.