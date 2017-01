BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Berea say a woman’s banking errands were put on hold when she passed out in her car at an ATM.

Officers say they were called to the People’s Bank ATM on Friday to check on the driver.

Police say when they awoke 30-year-old Kerri Wagers, she was disoriented and showed several signs of impairment.

She was charged with DUI and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.