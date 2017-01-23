Coroner Looking for Relatives, Friends of Deceased Woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner is looking for help from the public in identifying family or friends of a woman who recently died at Saint Joseph Hospital.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old Ella M. Hogue died on December 17th of natural causes.

The coroner says when she was admitted, Hogue used an address on Willie Street in Lexington, but the residence at the address she provided has been demolished, and neighbors do not know of her.

Hogues was an African-American woman, who was married to George Hogue.

Anyone with information on relatives or friends is asked to call the Fayette County Coroner at (859) 455-5700.