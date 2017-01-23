Community College to Offer Historic Preservation Classes

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A community college in northern Kentucky plans to start offering historic preservation arts courses next month.

A statement from Gateway Community and Technical College says the community-based, non-credit classes will begin on Feb. 2 at the Covington campus as part of a pilot program to determine whether there’s enough interest for a larger program in the field.

There will be six courses that focus on different areas including learning about the basics of historic preservation, planning and artistic skill.

The programming was developed through a grass-roots effort led by Progress with Preservation, a group of advocates for the preservation of the region’s architectural heritage.

Gateway President Fernando Figueroa says students taking the courses will learn an important skill while helping to “preserve the heart and soul of our community.”

