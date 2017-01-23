Children Removed from Home after 2 Charged with Rape, Sodomy

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials are releasing few details after a man and his ex-wife were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including rape, sodomy, and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

The Mercer Co. Sheriff says deputies arrested 44-year-old Rafael W. Poynter, and 36-year-old Anastasia C. Vandergriff, after an undisclosed investigation led them to a home on Shakertown Road.

According to the Sheriff, children were removed from the home and placed with social services. The children were later handed over to relatives.

Both Poynter and Vandergriff were arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, and use of a minor in a sexual performance, according to the Boyle County Detention Center. Additionally, Poynter was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

The Sheriff says further investigation may result in additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.