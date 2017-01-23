Castlewood Community Center Closed After Lead Paint Discovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Castlewood Community Center in Lexington is scheduled to be temporarily closed Tuesday, January 24, due to a lead paint problem, according to the city.

The center is expected to be closed for several weeks after lead paint was discovered during routine maintenance, according to the city.

General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed said, as with all older buildings, paint containing lead was used in the facility. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but we have to put safety first,” Reed said.

Castlewood programs will be offered at Kenwick, Dunbar and William Wells Brown Community Centers, Reed said.

The Castlewood Center, located in Castlewood Park, is home to a variety of activities for youth.

For more information call 288-2900.