Bourbon & the Bayou – CASA of Lexington

Melynda Jamison, Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lexington, KY stops by Midday Kentucky and talks about how the organization helps children, who come from backgrounds of neglect and abuse, by giving them a chance thrive in a safe and loving home. Plus, hear more about the “Bourbon and the Bayou” event featuring tons of live music, Cajun food and Bourbon!

If you want to learn more about this event, head over to their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 246-4313.