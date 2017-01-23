Allen Co. to Vote on Whether to Allow Liquor Sales

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – An upcoming election will determine whether liquor sales will be allowed in Allen County.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2jhqQoc) that the wet-dry vote will be held Tuesday.

Several locales in the area have held wet-dry votes since state law changed last year to allow cities of any population to hold a local option election regarding alcohol sales. The cities of Morgantown, Woodbury and Rochester, among others, have elected to go wet.

Proponents of going wet, such as Andrew Hogue of Citizens for Economic Growth, say doing so would bring in new businesses and additional local tax revenue.

Russell Mills of Concerned Citizens and others who oppose alcohol sales question whether they will have a noticeable economic effect and express concerns about a possible increase in alcohol-fueled crime.

