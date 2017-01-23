AG: State Police Violated Open Records Law in Bodycam Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky attorney general’s office says state police violated the state’s open records law by refusing to turn over a copy of bodycam video from a fatal shooting involving a suspect and Russellville police.

In the opinion Monday, the AG’s office sided with a woman whose son was killed in the shooting. Kathy Harris wants state police to release bodycam video from the death of her son, Joseph Harris, last March in Logan County.

State police investigated the shooting. It had refused to turn over the bodycam video, saying it contained “extremely graphic images” that could “irreparably harm” Harris’ family and survivors from the shooting spree.

The opinion says Harris’ family did not object to the video’s release and the shooting of two others was not shown on the video.

 

