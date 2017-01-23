2 Louisville-Area Power Plants Cut Toxic Air Pollution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows Louisville’s two largest power plants have dramatically cut air pollution through tighter smokestack controls.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2iFUmW0) the pollution reductions at Louisville Gas & Electric’s Mill Creek and Cane Run power plants follow enforcement of the Clean Air Act during the Obama administration.

In 2015, LG&E reported the Mills Creek plant emitted 1.7 million pounds of sulfuric acid mist into the air – a 57 percent decrease from 2014. The Cane Run plant lowered its sulfuric acid pollution about 70 percent in the same time period.

Both plants also reported big reductions in nitrogen oxides.

Louisville city officials are working to ensure the area is added to the EPA’s list of cities that meet clean-air standards.

