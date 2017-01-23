4 Charged in Madison Co. after Drug Trafficking Complaint

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison Co. Sheriff says that deputies responding to a complaint of drug trafficking arrested four men on Friday.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called to the 700 block of North 3rd Street at around 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies say they met four men – two in a black SUV with Michigan registration, and two in a blue vehicle – both parked on the street.

Deputies say as the investigated the scene, they found 5.3 grams of methamphetamine, 23.16 grams of cocaine, 22.16 grams of heroin, lortab, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $1100 in US currency. Deputies also recovered a stolen .32 caliber Kel-Tec semi-automatic pistol.

22-year-old Nathaniel Quan Taylor, of Richmond KY, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.)

32-year-old Jura Dailey, of Detroit, MI, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, and cocaine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property.

31-year-old Zachary Sewell, of Irvine KY, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

34-year-old Ronald Rachford, of Lancaster KY, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All four were taken to the Madison Co. Detention Center.