Winchester Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in London say a woman was able to get herself out of a perilous situation on Friday, after her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t let her out of his car, and threatened to kill her by driving into a semi-truck.

Officers say they were called to the Dairy Queen on KY-192 on a report that a woman had been held against her will, but managed to jump out of a red Dodge Charger at the restaurant.

When police arrived they met the victim, who told them her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Richard McCrocklin of Winchester, had met her in Richmond. When she got into his car, however, the victim told officers he wouldn’t let her out. She also told investigators that McCrocklin had threatened to kill her by driving into a semi-truck.

The victim told officers she tried to get out of the car at the intersection of US 25 and KY 192, but the McCrocklin grabbed her by the hair and wouldn’t let her go. When he pulled into the Dairy Queen, the victim again tried to get out, and finally was able to struggle her way to freedom. Officers say the woman had red marks on her right ear, chest, and the back of her neck.

Meanwhile, a patrolling officer spotted McCrocklin on southbound US 25, turning onto KY 192 and stopped him. When asked about the red marks on the victim, McCrocklin said that he was just trying to get his girlfriend back in the car.

McCrocklin was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence assault.

He was taken to the Laurel Co. Detention Center.