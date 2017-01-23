2 Arrested After 110mph+ Chase in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff says a man and his passenger are facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were attempting a traffic stop just before noon on a 1993 Volvo Station Wagon in the parking lot of Danville Cinemas 8, when the driver began driving erratically, nearly colliding with a deputy head-on.

Deputies say the driver continued on to the intersection of Ben Ali Drive and Perryville Road, where he made a right towards Perryville. According to deputies the driver hit speeds in excess of 100 miles per hours, but after a few miles, the Volvo began having engine problems and came to a stop.

The driver, 22-year-old John T. Ganem, of Parksville was discovered to have three arrest warrants, including felony escape. He was also charged with fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, operating on a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. A picture of Gamen was not immediately available at the time of publication.

His passenger, 19-year-old Hannah C. Lawson (pictured below,) was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.