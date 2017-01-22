More rain then much colder…

Rain will over spread the Bluegrass Region tonight as strong storm system along the Gulf Coast makes its way up to the Atlantic Seaboard. This system will usher in cooler air for Monday and Tuesday before another storm system on Wednesday bring back Old Man Winter for the end of the week.

Tonight Scattered rain and mild, Low 50

Monday: Rain ending in the afternoon and windy, High 52

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 49

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, High 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder, High 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, High 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 35