FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Franklin County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a car crash Saturday night.

The coroner confirms 59-year-old Clarence Harper from Frankfort died Saturday night.

The coroner says Harper was a passenger in a pickup truck that drove off the road, hit several trees, and turned over.

According to the coroner, Harper was wearing a seat belt, but could not survive the injuries he got in the crash.