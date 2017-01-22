Monday rain – Saturday snow?

It is going to be a rather rainy night as a southern storm system spins towards the northeast. The system will be out of our weather picture by Monday night leaving cooler temperatures in its wake. Tuesday will be dry but another storm will swing through on Wednesday taking our temperatures to below seasonal normals in the 30s.
Tonight Scattered rain and mild, Low 50
Monday: Rain ending in the afternoon and windy, High 52
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 49
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, High 57
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder, High 39
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 36
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, High 34
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 35