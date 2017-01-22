Monday rain – Saturday snow?

It is going to be a rather rainy night as a southern storm system spins towards the northeast. The system will be out of our weather picture by Monday night leaving cooler temperatures in its wake. Tuesday will be dry but another storm will swing through on Wednesday taking our temperatures to below seasonal normals in the 30s.

Tonight Scattered rain and mild, Low 50

Monday: Rain ending in the afternoon and windy, High 52

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 49

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, High 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder, High 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, High 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold, High 35