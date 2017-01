LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lincoln County.

Troopers say 59-year-old Johnnie Estep from Waynesburg was driving South on Kentucky 1781 near Broughtontown Road Sunday morning when he travelled across the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a tree off the left side of the road.

Troopers say Estep did not seem to be wearing a seat belt.