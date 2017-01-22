Kentuckians March in Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ)-Several Kentuckians marched Saturday in Washington, D.C. as part of the Women’s March on Washington.

University of Kentucky senior Willow Kreutzer says she and her friends originally planned to go to D.C. to see Hillary Clinton’s inaguration.

After Clinton lost the election, Kreutzer says she chose to focus her trip on the march instead. She says D.C. was packed with a diverse group of people. Kreutzer says the march was a once in a lifetime experience.

“It was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen because when people say, you know, you don’t know what a million looks like, like I got to see that today. I was at the top of a hill and I saw all of these people. It was so crazy, but it was so inspiring. I was just in awe,” Kreutzer said.

She added she thinks she will feel more hopeful about the future once she returns to Kentucky on Monday because she knows now there are several people here who are active and passionate about the same things she is.