LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a teenager shot and killed in Lexington this week.

Visitation for 19-year-old Christian Gomez will start at 10 a.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers on Harrodsburg Road.

His funeral will start there at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found Gomez in Woodhill Park Thursday night.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.