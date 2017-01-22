At Least 1 Dead in Shooting After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall

At least one person was killed and six other victims were injured in a shooting at a San Antonio mall, officials said.

The incident began when two suspects tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store at Rolling Oaks Mall, according to San Antonio police.

One person tried to intervene and was shot and killed by one of the suspects, police said. Another person shot that suspect, and the second suspect fled through the mall, shooting several other people, police said.

The suspect who was shot is in custody, but the other was still at large this evening, police said.

Officials said besides the person who was shot trying to intervene in the attempted robbery, three others were also shot and taken to SAMC and were in unknown condition. Two others were also taken to the hospital: one woman with chest pains and another with labor pains, officials said.

