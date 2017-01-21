State Police Warn of Phone Scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- In Laurel County, Kentucky State Police say several people have reported a phone scam.

According to police, victims got automated calls from Cumberland Valley National Bank claiming their credit card had been locked. The recording then told victims to unlock the card they had to enter the card number and their social security number.

Police say all the victims report the call came from the same number: (844)-201-8954.

State police say you shouldn’t answer calls from that number, nor should you give out personal information over the phone unless you know who you’re speaking to.