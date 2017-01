OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say they have arrested an Ohio County felon for having several rifles.

Troopers say they got a tip Charles Ralph had guns.

When troopers went to his house, Ralph told them he did indeed have guns.

Troopers charged Ralph with eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.