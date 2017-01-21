Mild temperatures continue with a few rain chances

Temperatures wise it was a pleasant day. We saw high temperatures generally in the low to mid 60s. Some sunshine would have been nice, but we’ll take the mild temperatures. A few light showers developed over the area this afternoon, but overall we saw dry conditions. A few isolated showers may develop overnight, but we’ll see a better chance for showers through your Sunday. Temperatures overnight will stay mild and in the low 50s. Our average high is 41 and the average low is 25, so we are still staying well above that for now. We’ll have a better chance to see showers and even isolated thunderstorms for your Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into the area. Showers will be likely overnight into Monday, so prepare for showers into your Monday morning commute. A cold front will move through overnight Sunday, which will keep rain chances in the forecast for Monday, but will also drop temperatures by 10 degrees. Highs Monday will only top out in around 50 degrees. Showers look to taper off late in the day with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be dry, but cloudy with temperatures staying around 50 degrees. There looks to be a slight chance for an isolated rain shower Wednesday through Thursday. If we see anything Thursday or Friday it could be a slight rain-snow mix because of continued cooling temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will warm into the upper 50s before another cold front rolls through. We aren’t looking at any great chances for precipitation, but it will drop temperatures Thursday into the low 40s and upper 30s for Friday.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar