Man Arrested in Ohio County for Credit Card Theft

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say they arrested 24-year-old Jordan Woods this weekend for credit card theft after a week long investigation.
Troopers say Woods was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of a check.
