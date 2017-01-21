Man Arrested in Ohio County for Credit Card Theft

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say they arrested 24-year-old Jordan Woods this weekend for credit card theft after a week long investigation.

Troopers say Woods was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of a check.

