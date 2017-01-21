Lincoln County Community Raises Funds for Veteran Burglary Victims

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- People in Stanford came together Saturday afternoon to raise money for the local American Legion.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, someone took seven rifles from the Legion in the Goshen Road area. A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

“I just couldn’t imagine them not having taps in the 21 gun salute and it just threw me. How can anybody be so mean? And guns are probably not worth but a few hundred dollars out on street value,” said organizer Neal James.

Organizers say all the money raised will go towards buying new rifles. They say they collected nearly $3,000 during the fundraiser.