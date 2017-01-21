KSP: Phone Scam in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are warning people in Laurel County of a phone scam that has hit the area.

Victims say they received an automated phone call, supposedly from Cumberland Valley National Bank, telling them that their credit card had been locked.

The automated call says to enter your credit card number and social security number in order to unlock the card.

All the victims say the call came from the same number (844-201-8954).

State Police urge everyone not to answer any phone calls from that number and to remember several basic guidelines in regards to personal and financial information:

-Never give personal or financial information out over the phone or Internet unless you initiated the contact and know who you’re talking to.

-Immediately call or visit your bank, credit card company or financial institution to report suspicious activity on your account that appears concerning or questionable.

-If you’re a victim of this type of phone scam, contact a law enforcement agency as well as your bank, credit card company or financial institution.