SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Elliott County sheriff is putting people in the county on notice following a string of thefts.

The sheriff says most of the stolen items have been power tools and generators.

He advises people to have the serial numbers of all valuables written down and to make sure items are properly secured.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.