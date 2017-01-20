Women have Mixed Reactions to Donald Trump’s Inauguration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Trump’s presidency has created a divide between many Americans especially among women, with some praising his victory and other’s questioning his morality.

In an election that involved the first ever woman as a major party presidential candidate, it is no surprise that gender played a huge role in the campaign, but now that Donald Trump is officially president of the United States many women continue to be divided over what he represents for our country’s future.

“A new vision will govern our land. From this day forward it’s going to be only America first,” said President Trump during his inaugural address.

As President Trump made it official in Washington D.C. Friday, women in Fayette county were glued to their TV’s reacting to his words in very different ways.

“My favorite thing about President Trump, which I also like about Matt Bevin, is that he’s not afraid to say what he thinks,” said Monteia Owenby with the Fayette County Republican Women’s Club.

“I can’t understand how any Christian could think that Trump is a man of honor. A man that does not pay taxes, that supports the government and now he’s head of the government,” said Jean Daniel of Lexington.

Women who support Trump say they’re excited to see him boost the country’s economy.

“There’s a lot of small business owners and farmers and people who’ve just felt beaten down by policies both nationally and statewide,” said Owenby.

But those against him say they can’t get past the many scandals he was entangled in during the campaign.

“There’s so many things that he did that if the other side have done, wow, it would have been big news, spattered everywhere. No one would have tolerated it,” said Marsha Moors-Charles, pastor of Bluegrass United Church of Christ.

While the two sides can’t come to an agreement over Trump, they do share one sentiment.

“We hope to just keep strong,” said Owenby.

“We have to be out and involved and engaged,” said Moors-Charles.

Women against Trump have organized a Women’s March on Washington in Lexington in front of the Fayette Circuit Courthouse on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Women who are Trump supporters say they won’t be there but respect everyone’s right to protest.