RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- A laundry list of things were taken from a home in Richmond after police say someone broke in while the occupants were still there.

Richmond Police are calling it a home invasion investigation on Martin Drive.

They say no on was hurt but the armed suspects got away with the victim’s weapon, cash, laptop, and other items. Police were able to get a surveillance photo though.

They say, if you know the name of the suspects pictures, call them at (859) 623-1162.