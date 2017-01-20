Police: About 100 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a Louisville man is facing a drug trafficking charge after officers found about 100 pounds of marijuana at his home.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2jh0254 ) reports that 40-year-old Reynel Garcia was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home Friday.

An arrest citation says after detectives entered the house, they recovered marijuana that was vacuumed sealed within two 50-gallon drums. The citation says detectives also found a large, undetermined amount of cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Garcia was arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.