Parking/Traffic Advisory for Saturday in Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are multiple events happening in downtown Lexington on Saturday, so patrons are advised to plan ahead.

These events are scheduled to take place at Lexington Center venues:

Approximately 1,000 people are expected to attend the Cheer Max cheerleading event taking place at the Lexington Convention Center from Saturday 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Lexington Opera House will host two performances of Broadway Live’s

PIPPIN on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 700-800 are expected to attend each show.

UK vs South Carolina Mens Basketball, with an estimated attendance of 20,000. Tip off at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, a Kentucky National Organization for Women sponsored Women’s March will take place in downtown Lexington at 2 p.m., originating at the Fayette Circuit Court. Program starts at 2:00 p.m. and the march will begin at 2:45 p.m.

According to Bill Owen, President and CEO of Lexington Center, “People should plan to arrive early and allow extra time to find a parking spot. Parking is available at the Rupp lots on High Street and Manchester St./West Main St. but patrons may have to seek alternative parking.” Paid Parking ($15 a car) at Rupp lots will be in effect all day.