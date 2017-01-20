Operation UNITE Wins Grant to Combat Drug Abuse in Ky.

LONDON, Ky. (AP) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $100,000 grant for Operation UNITE to continue fighting drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says the funding will help expand the organization’s impact. The Kentucky Republican says Operation UNITE’s approach to curb addiction has become a national model. Rogers helped launch UNITE in 2003.

The competitive grant includes $50,000 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rogers’ office says UNITE has committed $25,000 in matching funds for the grant program. The congressman’s office says the funding will be used to strengthen UNITE’s plan to reflect the rapid changes in drug trends.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.