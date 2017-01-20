Olive Hill Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Olive Hill man who admitted to have child pornography, was sentenced Thursday to 11-years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

55-year old James Keith Wolfe will also serve a 20-year term of supervised release after he gets out of prison, according to prosecutors.

In September 2015, FBI and other law enforcement agents found more than 3,800 still images and 670 child porn videos in Wolfe’s home, according to authorities.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in August 2016 to a single count of receipt of child pornography, according to prosecutors.