Mild Weekend Temperatures, With Rain Chances Early Next Week

Overview: Saturday will start off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain, yet more widespread rain develops late Sunday into Monday of next week. Milder temperatures continue for the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain chances continue for early next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday, with 40s returning next Thursday. Snow chances will be possible by next Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog will develop tonight, with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions return for the start of the weekend, with a mild high temperature of 68 degrees. A few isolated rain showers will be possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers develop, with a low temperature of 53 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mild temperatures and rain showers develop, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be around, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers, and above average temperatures continue with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 38 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few rain showers possible, and a high temperature of 55 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures return, with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

THURSDAY: A chance for a little wintry mix will return for Thursday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will be possible, with overnight low temperatures around 28 degrees.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers will be possible, with a cold afternoon high temperature of 38 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers